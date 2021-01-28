Varun Dhawan Leaves A 'Thank You' Note For All The Well-Wishers Post Wedding With Natasha Dalal

Bollywood ace actor Varun Dhawan got hitched with his long-time girlfriend Natasha Dalal on 24th January, 2021 at Mansion House in Alibaug. The hush-hush wedding was attended by close relatives from both families and even Manish Malhotra and Karan Johar made their presence and blessed the couple. Off late, Varun Dhawan took to his Twitter page and left a 'Thank You' note showing off his gratitude towards all his well-wishers for their blessings.





The last few days me and natasha have received so much love and positivity from everyone so just wanted to thank everyone from the bottom of my heart 🙏 — VarunDhawan (@Varun_dvn) January 27, 2021





This 'Coolie No. 1' actor also thanked his wedding planers sharing their pic on his Twitter page…









In this pic, Varun and Natasha posed along with the wedding planners. 'Shaadi Squad' team also planned the gala wedding of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma. They were also the part of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas's engagement ceremony…

Well, Varun Dhawan also shared a few pics from his wedding and treated his fans with all the candid clicks…









The first one is the 'Haldi' pic… Varun showed off his fit body and muscles and is drenched in 'Haldi'. While the second pic is the buddy gans pic… they are divided into two teams 'Team Seenu' and 'Team Raghu' and had loads and loads of fun!!!









A couple of cosy clicks of newlyweds Natasha Dalal and Varun Dhawan. He is seen kissing his bride with all love!!! This post also has the beautiful 'Mehendi'pic of pretty bride.









Here are the wedding pics of Natasha and Varun… They are seen taking the 'Pehras' and tare all happy in their classy wedding attires.









Well, Manish Malhotra decoded the suave wedding look of our handsome Varun Dhawan… He looked like a regal prince white sherwani adorned with intricate gold and silver zardosi hand-embroidery, layered with a celeste blue drape paired with custom encrusted embroidery shoes. The video shows off ace fashioner Manish Malhotra is dressing up Varun in his wonderful bridegroom creation.