Varun Gets The Honour To Perform At Attari Border

We all love our country to the core and it always comes first than our dear family as well. And this made Varun Dhawan show off his talent at Attari border.

Yes… We all know that Varun is a good dancer and this made him rock at the ticket windows with ABCD and ABCD2 movies. Now, the dancing dhamaka 'Street Dancer 3D' is making us wait to witness the ultimate dance shows of a few best dancers in our country.

As the tribute to the troops which protect the Indian people, the makers of this movie have planned a dance show. This made Varun to shake his leg for the song "Hindistani…" song.

Varun shared the video for all his fans… Have a look!

This video has Varun performing along with his troop on the roads of Wagha border amidst the hundreds of soldiers. Going with the BSF uniform, Varun looked so handsome and danced his best. And there is a special mention about his troop as their dancing stunts and formations made us utter wow.

This song is sung by Shankar Mahadevan and Udit Narayan while the music is tuned by Harsh Upadhyay.

We request all the Indians to celebrate the 'Republic Day' with much pride.


