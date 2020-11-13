Veer Zaara Turns 16: Preity Zinta Calls It As A Most Beautiful Cinematic Experience Reminiscing Yash Chopra

Yash Chopra… This legendary Bollywood filmmaker has come up many blockbusters and stood as the king of romance with his blockbuster love tales. Be it Mohabattein, Dil Toh Pagal Hai or Jab Tak Hai Jaan, all his movies hold a special place in the hearts of the audience as he changed the complete view of the audience towards 'Love'. Off late, Bollywood's classic flick 'Veer Zaara' has clocked 16 years and on this special occasion, dimple beauty Preity Zinta reminisced this movie and dropped a beautiful video collating the romantic scenes of the lead pair.









The special video made on the occasion of '16 Years Of Veer Zaara', has touched the hearts as it holds a few romantic scenes of this Indo-Pak love tale. Shah Rukh and Preity have given their best and made the audience get involved with the story with their spectacular performances. She has shown off her gratitude towards Yash Chopra and reminisced this legendary filmmaker on this occasion. Preity also wrote, "Working with Yash Uncle on this labour of love was an incredible privilege & my most beautiful cinematic experience. I am forever grateful & indebted to him for making me part of Veer Zaara & for showering me with so much love & attention. Miss you Yash Uncle ❤️ Thank you Adi @iamsrk #RaniMukerji @bajpayee.manoj @kirronkhermp @divyadutta25 & to the entire cast n crew for making this film what it is. #VeerZaara #Timeless #LoveLegend #Memories #Ting #16YearsOfVeerZaara".

The cross-border love tale was beautifully directed by Yash Chopra, he also bankrolled the movie under his own production banner. Veer Zaara flick was released on 12th November, 2004 on the occasion of Diwali festival. This movie stole the hearts of the audience with its classic family and love drama and minted 976 million worldwide.

Speaking about awards, Veer Zaara movie has bagged 7 awards at IIFA including Best Film, Best Director, Best Music Director, Best Actor and Best Supporting Actress.

This movie had Rani Mukherjee, Manoj Bajpayee, Amitabh Bachchan, Hema Malini, Boman Irani, Kirron Kher and Divya Dutta in other prominent roles. Even the engaging music album was the highest-selling albums in that year.