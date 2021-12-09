Vicky Kaushal And Katrina kaif Share The Official Wedding Pics On Their Social Media Pages

Bollywood love birds Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are officially husband and wife now! They got hitched this afternoon in Six Senses Resort Barwara, in the Sawai Madhopur district, Rajasthan amid close family members and a few friends. Well, the wedding took place in a gala way and the reception in going on! Off late, both the bride and groom shared the official wedding pics on their social media pages and thanked their fans for their love!



Katrina Kaif

In the first pic, Katrina is seen wearing the 'Varmala' to his dear love Vicky Kaushal. They are all smiles and looked happy! The second one both the bride and groom posed to the cams holding their hands. Coming to the next one, it is the 'Saath Pehra' moment and the final one is the most lovely one as the newlyweds are seen in much love!

Sharing these pics Katrina Kaif thanked all her fans by jotting down, "Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment . Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together".

This post garnered millions of views and Bollywood celebs like Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Parineeti Chopra, Janhvi Kapoor and a few others congratulated the beautiful couple.

Vicky Kaushal

Well, Vicky also shared the same pics on his Instagram page and wrote, "Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment. Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together."

Vikrant Massey, Bantia Sandhu, Tiger Shroff, Aahana Kumra, Manushi Chhillar, Mukesh Chabra, Samantha and a few others congratulated the beautiful couple.

Happy Married Life Vicky And Katrina... We all love you to the core!!!