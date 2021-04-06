Vicky Kaushal in Meghana Gulzar's Manekshaw Biopic Titled Sam Bahadur

Biopic are in and the trend has gathered momentum with the success of many recent biopics done on many celebrity stars of various fields like sports, movies, and politics. Even some biopics of underworld dons have also been produced. One more addition to this bunch of biopics appears to be in sight.

A Biopic will be made on the life of Sam Hormusji Framji Jamshedji Manekshaw. 'Sam Manekshaw" was the chief of Army staff of Indian army during 1971 India- Pakistan war. In 1973, Manekshaw was promoted to the rank of field Marshall in recognition of his outstanding services to the Armed Forces and the Nation. In his Military career spanning four decades, he witnessed five wars beginning with British Indian Army in world war II.

Now, director Meghana Gulzar has ventured into bringing his life on screen. Bollywood's famous actor Vicky Kaushal will be playing the role of Manekshaw in this movie. April 3 was the birth anniversary of Sam Manekshaw and the title of the movie was released on the occasion. The film has been named "Sam Bahadur".

Last year, a first look poster of this movie was released drawing the attention of film buffs. The title was not decided yet. But now, the team has come up with the title of the movie. Actor Vicky Kaushal who has shared this title on social media has proudly described the qualities of the lead character in the biopic.

"On the occasion of the birthday of the great Legend Brave hearted Sam Manekshaw, we have got the title of his biopic. Title is "Sam Bahadur," stated the actor

Sam Manekshaw was the first Indian military officer to be promoted to the post of Field Marshall. Cine buffs are looking forward to see the life story of this great legend unfold on the screen. Actor Vicky Kaushal and director Meghana Gulzar are have teamed up after their movie "Raazi". Fans have become very inquisitive to know how this movie will come on screen.