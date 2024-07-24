Vicky Kaushal, Tripti Dimri’s 'Bad Newz' Promotions Fail to Attract Audience

South Indian films have captured the imagination of audiences across the globe. Blockbusters like ‘RRR,’ ‘KGF,’ and ‘Pushpa’ have not only amassed huge revenues but also set new benchmarks for Indian cinema. These films have proven that with compelling stories, powerful performances, and high production values, regional cinema can transcend boundaries and appeal to a global audience.

In stark contrast, Bollywood is grappling with a string of high-profile failures. Movies featuring established stars like Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn have not met expectations, leading to significant financial losses for producers.

One of the most glaring examples is ‘Bade Mia Chhota Mia,’ starring Akshay Kumar. Despite the star power, the film incurred a staggering loss of over Rs 200 crores. This setback has raised serious questions about the industry's current trajectory and its reliance on big names over substantial content.

Another disappointing release is ‘Surfira,’ which has grossed a mere Rs 24 crores in 12 days, marking the lowest collection in Akshay Kumar's career. The film, a remake of the Tamil National Award-winning ‘Soorarai Pottru,’ failed to resonate with audiences despite high expectations. In a desperate attempt to lure viewers, the producers even offered free chai and samosas with movie tickets, a move that became the subject of widespread mockery on social media.

‘Bad Newz,’ directed by Anand Tiwari, is yet another example of Bollywood's current struggles. Despite a bold storyline and a talented cast including Vicky Kaushal, Tripti Dimri, and Ammy Virk, the film has grossed less than Rs 60 crores against an Rs 80 crore budget. To mitigate losses, Dharma Productions announced a buy-one-get-one-free ticket offer, a strategy that did little to salvage the film's fortunes.

The plot, centered around a woman carrying twins from two different fathers, failed to captivate the audience. Even the involvement of Karan Johar's production house couldn't turn the tide, resulting in yet another commercial disappointment.

The repeated failures of big-budget Bollywood films have sparked a flurry of memes and trolls on social media, with many questioning the industry's direction. Critics argue that Bollywood needs to prioritize quality storytelling over star power and flashy marketing tactics. The success of South Indian films has demonstrated that audiences crave engaging narratives and fresh concepts, a lesson Bollywood seems to be learning the hard way.