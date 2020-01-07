Vidu Vinod Chopra's 'Shikara' Trailer Is Released

'Shikara – The Untold Story Of Kashmiri Pandits' is an upcoming historical movie which has Sadia and Aadil Khan as lead actors. After 13 long years, Vidu Vinod Chopra has held the camera and is making this film with great zeal.

Directed and produced by Vidu Vinod Chopra, this movie's story is related to Kashmiri pandit's who were exodus from Kashmir. The movie's trailer is released a few hours ago and is very intriguing. Here is the trailer for our readers… Have a look!





The trailer has started with the romantic scenes of lead pair and then rolls to 19th January, 1990 where a few militants set the Kashmiri Pandit's houses on fire in Kashmir. Many of them were forced to evacuate their houses and go to refugee camps.

Based on real-life incidents, the story of the lead pair is shown on the big screens who loved their native land but are forced to leave it because they are Kashmiri Pandits.

The trailer itself is very intriguing and emotional. Vidu has made a wonderful movie out of the real-life based incidents and showed the story of 1990's to the present generation. This movie has music by legend A R Rahman and Qutub-E-Kripa. Distributed by Fox Star Studios, it has a release date on 7th February, 2020.