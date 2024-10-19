Live
- CM Cup 2024 Torch Rally Flagged Off in Gadwal: Aiming to Nurture Athletes from Village to International Level
- MLC Challa Venkataramireddy Pays Tributes to Former ZPTC's Son Patel Ramachandra Reddy.
- BRS Party Protests Against Government Over Suspension of Rythu Bharosa for Kharif Season
- District Additional Collector Orders Immediate Resolution of Pending Dharani Applications.
- Immediate Action Needed on Full Farm Loan Waiver: Ranjith Kumar Demands Government Response.
- IND vs NZ: India lose seven wickets for 54 runs to score 462 in second innings; set New Zealand a target of 107 to win first Test
- Must stop 'forex drain' due to students going abroad: Dhankhar
- Over 1 million people affected by flooding in South Sudan
- Think critically, leverage AI to gain strategic advantage: Rajnath Singh to military leaders
- PM Modi to visit Varanasi tomorrow, will lay foundation for 23 projects worth Rs 6,611 cr
Just In
Vidya Balan Praises Kartik Aaryan's Dance Moves in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Title Track
Kartik Aaryan is grabbing attention ahead of the release of his highly anticipated film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, especially for his dynamic performance in the title track.
Hyderabad: Kartik Aaryan is grabbing attention ahead of the release of his highly anticipated film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, especially for his dynamic performance in the title track. The recently released song showcases Kartik’s energetic dance moves, which have been winning praise from fans and industry insiders alike. One of the most notable compliments came from none other than the original 'Manjulika' herself, Vidya Balan.
During a press conference for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Vidya Balan, who famously portrayed the character of Manjulika in the original Bhool Bhulaiyaa film, expressed her admiration for Kartik’s dancing skills. She stated, "I can't dance like him; how incredible is he in the song! I absolutely love it, and that’s why people are going mad. Congratulations to you, to us."
With such high praise from Vidya Balan, the excitement surrounding the film has only intensified. Kartik’s return to the screen in this iconic franchise has been one of the most talked-about topics in the industry, and fans are eagerly awaiting the movie's Diwali release.
In addition to Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Kartik Aaryan is also gearing up for another project, Anurag Basu’s musical love story, making this a busy and exciting time for the actor.