Vidya Balan Praises Kartik Aaryan's Dance Moves in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Title Track

Hyderabad: Kartik Aaryan is grabbing attention ahead of the release of his highly anticipated film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, especially for his dynamic performance in the title track. The recently released song showcases Kartik’s energetic dance moves, which have been winning praise from fans and industry insiders alike. One of the most notable compliments came from none other than the original 'Manjulika' herself, Vidya Balan.

During a press conference for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Vidya Balan, who famously portrayed the character of Manjulika in the original Bhool Bhulaiyaa film, expressed her admiration for Kartik’s dancing skills. She stated, "I can't dance like him; how incredible is he in the song! I absolutely love it, and that’s why people are going mad. Congratulations to you, to us."

With such high praise from Vidya Balan, the excitement surrounding the film has only intensified. Kartik’s return to the screen in this iconic franchise has been one of the most talked-about topics in the industry, and fans are eagerly awaiting the movie's Diwali release.

In addition to Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Kartik Aaryan is also gearing up for another project, Anurag Basu’s musical love story, making this a busy and exciting time for the actor.