Vikram Vedha: Hrithik Roshan Wraps Up The 'Abu Dhabi' Shoot; Saif Ali Khan Begins His Lucknow Schedule

It is all known that Bollywood's ace actors Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan are teaming up for the 'Vikram Vedha' movie. Being the multi-starrer of two ace actors, there are many expectations on it. The shooting of this movie has been kick-started a few days ago. Off late, the makers announced that Hrithik has wrapped up the Abu Dhabi schedule which lasted for 27 days. On the other hand, Saif Ali Khan has begun his Lucknow shoot which is the second schedule of the movie.



Bollywood's trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared a BTS pic and announced this great news to treat all the fans of Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan… Take a look!

The pic showcases Hrithik busy discussing with the director duo Pushkar and Gayatri! He also wrote, "'VIKRAM VEDHA': HRITHIK COMPLETES ABU DHABI SHOOT, SAIF BEGINS IN LUCKNOW... #VikramVedha concluded its first schedule spanning 27 days in #AbuDhabi with #HrithikRoshan... Second schedule has begun with #SaifAliKhan in #Lucknow... 30 Sept 2022 release.

#VikramVedha - the #Hindi remake of #Tamil film #VikramVedha - is directed by Pushkar-Gayathri, who directed the original film... #RadhikaApte plays a pivotal role... #TSeries and #RelianceEntertainment in association with #FridayFilmworks and #YNOTStudios presentation.

Going with the plot, Saif Ali Khan is essaying the role of a cop while Hrithik will be seen as a gangster in this movie. The movie will hit the big screens on 30th September, 2022.

Vikram Vedha will be the reunion of Saif Ali Khan and Hrithik Roshan after 19 long years. They were last seen together on the big screens in 2002's Naa Tum Jaano Na Hum. Speaking about the Vikram Vedha movie, it is the remake of Kollywood's 2017 movie with the same name. It had Madhavan and Vijay in the lead roles whereas Madhavan was seen as a cop while Vijay essayed the gangster role. Well, Pushkar and Gayathri who directed the original movie will handle the remake too and this movie will be produced by YNOT Studios and Reliance Entertainment banners.

Saif Ali Khan is now in the best phase of his career… He was last seen in Bunty Aur Babli 2 and now he is part of Vikram Vedha and Prabhas's Adipurush essaying the role of ten-headed demon 'Ravana'.