Vishal Dadlani lauds 'Indian Idol 14' contestants for singing 'Vande Mataram' for Hrithik's 'Fighter'

Mumbai: Singer and music composer Vishal Dadlani spoke about the ‘Indian Idol 14’ contestants, who have lend their voices to the song ‘Vande Mataram’ from Hrithik Roshan-starrer movie ‘Fighter’, saying it not only showcased their vocal prowess but they have also stepped into the realm of playback singing.

In a groundbreaking collaboration, the contestants of the singing reality show, ‘Indian Idol 14’ were offered an opportunity to lend their unique voices to the iconic song, ‘Vande Mataram’ (The Fighter Anthem) from the film ‘Fighter’.

This evocative track is composed by Vishal – Shekhar and contestants Vaibhav Gupta from Kanpur, Subhadeep Das Chowdhury and Dipan Mitra from Kolkata, Obom Tangu from Tuting, Utkarsh Wankhede from Nagpur, and Piyush Panwar from Balotra, Rajasthan, were given the chance to sing in this powerfully rousing rendition, marking the beginning of their journey in the Hindi music industry.

Vishal said: "Seeing the Indian Idol contestants lend their voices to the Fighter Anthem, 'Vande Mataram,' fills me with immense pride. These talented individuals have not only showcased their vocal prowess on the stage but have now stepped into the realm of playback singing for a blockbuster movie like ‘Fighter’.”

“We (Vishal – Shekhar) believe that their passion, dedication, and raw talent were evident throughout the competition, and now, they have what it takes to captivate audiences on the big screen. This opportunity not only validates their hard work but also signifies a remarkable milestone in their musical journey,” he further shared.

Vishal added: “Thanks to Hrithik (whose idea this was) and Siddharth Anand being so encouraging of new and genuine talent, our upcoming Idols have taken the first steps towards leaving a mark with their rendition of 'Vande Mataram' in the album of Fighter."

Speaking about this opportunity, contestant Vaibhav said, “I am hugely grateful to receive such an opportunity from Vishal – Shekhar sir, for having faith in us and allowing us to be a part of Vande Mataram, The Fighter Anthem. It all started when we performed ‘Sujalam Sufalam’ for the grand entry of Hrithik Roshan Sir, who graced our show to promote the film.”

“He liked the performance and expressed his wish as a request to Vishal Sir to get us to perform in the film. This is how we landed our biggest project to sing for Vishal – Shekhar Sir, who called us to the studio to record the most anticipated song of 2024,” he added.

Rajasthan’s Piyush shared: “I am very grateful to composers Vishal-Shekhar Sir for their utmost trust and belief in us. And secondly, I would like to thank Hrithik Sir, who helped me transform my appearance, which has immensely helped me build my confidence and subsequently landed us with this opportunity to perform on such a big scale.”

“This chance that we have received during the ongoing phase of the competition brings us all new hope, to dream big, and shine in the imminent future. I am feeling proud to be the contestant of such a prestigious show and I am blessed to perform in front of these Judges who are renowned globally,” added Piyush.

‘Indian Idol 14’ airs on Sony.