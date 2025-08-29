Vishnu Vishal’s crime thriller Aaryan to hit screens on October 31

Chennai: The makers of director Praveen K’s crime thriller Aaryan, featuring actor and producer Vishnu Vishal in the lead, on Friday announced that the film would hit screens on October 31 this year.

Taking to his Instagram timeline, Vishnu Vishal wrote, "They say time tests you. 34 months tested me. This October, I return with my strength, my core, my cinema. I'm back as a solo lead. See you in theatres on October 31st."

It may be recalled that the actor had announced in February this year that they had wrapped up shooting.

Vishnu Vishal had then said, “I just have one promise to make today. #Aaryan will be a unique viewing experience to all the audiences…Shoot wrapped!”

Vishnu Vishal has always been betting big on the crime thriller Aaryan, in which he plays a cop again. Vishnu Vishal was last seen as a cop in Ratsasan, which went on to emerge a superhit.

The film, which is being produced by the actor's own production house, Vishnu Vishal Studioz, went on floors with a pooja in September, 2022.

Ace director Selvaraghavan plays a pivotal role in this film, which will feature actresses Shraddha Srinath and Vani Bhojan as the female leads.

At the time of the film going on floors, Vishnu Vishal had given out the reason as to why he considered this film special. He had then said, "My son now has my film in his name. This is going to be an unforgettable title for me."

Written and directed by Praveen K, the film will also feature Tarak Ponnappa, Abhishek Joseph George and Mala Parvathi among others.

Cinematography for the film is by Harish Kannan and music for the crime thriller has been scored by Sam CS. San Lokesh has been appointed editor of the film, which will have stunts by Stunt Silva.

Interestingly, Aaryan has been co-written by director Manu Anand, who directed Vishnu Vishal's previous film, FIR.