Vivek Oberoi Penalised For Riding Bike Without Helmet

Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi was fined by Mumbai police after he was caught riding his bike with his wife without wearing a helmet on Valantien's Day. But the actor has tweeted satirically about this incident. "Love took us to an unexpected place. I and my wife went for a ride on my new bike. We were fined for driving without helmet. Thanks to the Mumbai police for reminding me that safety is very important. Be safe wear Helmet, and Mask," thus stated the Saathiya actor.

Police had filed an FIR against Vivek Oberoi for not wearing a mask in a public place. Coronavirus cases have increased in Maharashtra. The Uddhav Thackeray Government is taking precautionary measures to control this menace. An FIR has been lodged against Vivek Oberoi at Juhu police station under IPC sections 188, and 269.

We may recall that the Bangalore police had raided Vivek Oberoi's house in connection with the drug racket case. They had served a notice to his wife Priyanka Alwa. Vivek is already at the centre of many controversies. Vivek Oberoi had worked in a Shivarajkumar movie titled "Rustum". He entered into controversy after comparing exit polls to Aishwarya Rai on his Twitter.

Now, the Maharashtra state Women commission is mulling the option of taking action against Vivek Oberoi in connection with the exit poll tweets. Even celebrity stars like Sonam Kapoor and Jwala Gutta have reprimanded him on the tweets of Oberoi. Likewise many have blamed the actor for his bad taste.