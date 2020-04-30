Watch: Modern-Day Mahabharat By Shilpa Shetty And Raj Kundra

The lockdown period is slowly turning out funny for Kundra's… Yes! Our dear actress Shilpa Shetty will always stay active on social media and shares her updates with her fans.

Be it the health mantras, workout videos, family pics or funny videos, she always entertains her fans make them go awe with her social media posts.

This time she came up with a funny video and made us go ROFL creating the modern-day 'Mahabharat'… Have a look!

In this funny video, Shilpa's cutie pie Vivaan plays the role of 'Narada' by filling the ears of his father and mother. He says to Raj that Shilpa called him 'Mota' and then goes to Shilpa and utters that Raj called her 'Lazy'… This makes them ready for the Mahabharat war… Finally, they find out that the real culprit is Vivaan (Narada)…



The 3D animations to the video made us go ROFL and this funny way of creating Mahabharat is just awesome!!!

Thank You Shilpa, Raj and little Vivaan for making laugh out louder!!!