Why Akshay Kumar requests audience to keep phones away during ‘Kesari 2’ special screening

Mumbai: Akshay Kumar made a heartfelt appeal to the audience during his film ‘Kesari: Chapter 2’ premiere in Delhi.

The actor humbly requested everyone to keep their phones in their pockets, emphasizing the importance of experiencing the film without distractions. Speaking on the sidelines of the event, Kumar appealed to everyone not to use their phones and to carefully listen to the dialogues of the film. He stated, “I humbly request you all to please keep your phones in your pockets and listen to every dialogue of this film. It will mean a lot. If you try to check your Instagram during the movie, it will be a humiliation for the film. So I request everyone to keep their phones away.”

On April 15, ahead of its release, the much-anticipated film "Kesari: Chapter 2" had its grand premiere in Delhi. The special screening was attended by several prominent political leaders and dignitaries. The event saw Akshay Kumar and R. Madhavan present at a theatre in Chanakyapuri, Delhi, where they welcomed several prominent guests for an exclusive viewing.

Among the attendees were Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj, Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa, and Minister Anurag Thakur. A source revealed that Akshay, upon arriving in the capital, first met with CM Rekha Gupta before heading to the screening. The Delhi Chief Minister also joined for the special presentation of the film.

Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Minister for Environment, Forest, and Wildlife, also shared photos and videos from the event on his X handle and wrote, “It’s an honour to attend the screening of Kesari Chapter 2 with S. @HardeepSPuriji, CM @gupta_rekha ji, @BansuriSwaraj Ji & @Anurag_Thakur ji. The film is a powerful tribute to the heroes of Jallianwala Bagh.”

“Kudos to @akshaykumar & @ActorMadhavan for bringing to life the courage of Adv. Sankaran Nair… who fearlessly stood up for the truth in the face of British oppression. Kesari Chapter 2 not only honours his legacy but also dares to expose the dark chapters of Congress’s past; when they chose to side with British tyrants and silence the real heroes of our freedom struggle. That same mindset of cruelty resurfaced in 1984, when Congress unleashed terror on Sikhs, echoing the very brutality of the British they once served. Grateful to @neelkantbakshi Ji for the invite,” (sic) he added.

In the next follow-up post, Manjinder Singh Sirsa added, “Watching Kesari Chapter 2 makes it clear… Congress mirrored the British: suppressing truth, silencing heroes, protecting tyranny. In 1984, the same mindset led mobs, burnt homes, violated women and butchered thousands of Sikhs. Evidence was erased, perpetrators rewarded. A state-backed genocide, no less than colonial horrors!!” (sic)

Set against the backdrop of the Jallianwala Bagh tragedy, the film is set to release in theatres on April 18.