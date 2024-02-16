Why Does Shah Rukh Khan Take a Luxurious Bath Before Every Film Release?

Bollywood's beloved superstar, Shah Rukh Khan, has unveiled a surprising pre-release ritual that might leave you both intrigued and amused. The 58-year-old actor, known for his iconic roles and box-office dominance, revealed a unique way he unwinds before his films hit the silver screen: a two-and-a-half-hour bath!

Speaking at the World Government Summit in Dubai, Khan confessed to indulging in this extended soak with bath salts every Thursday, the day before his movies traditionally release in India. This elaborate cleansing act serves as a symbolic way for him to "rinse himself of all his work" and shed any anxieties about the film's reception. He finds the process "deeply satisfying," preparing him mentally for the public response, whether it's thunderous applause or unexpected criticism.

But Shah Rukh Khan is no stranger to the fickle nature of the film industry. He acknowledges that even the most passionately crafted projects can underperform. However, his approach remains pragmatic and professional. He views any setbacks as learning experiences, pushing him to return to the grind and create even better movies. With a touch of humor, he quipped, "Mondays are dedicated to making better films... and buying more expensive bath oils, because those things are not cheap!"

2023 proved to be a phenomenal year for Khan, solidifying his position as the undisputed king of the box office. His films "Pathaan" and "Jawan" shattered records, both exceeding the coveted Rs 1000 crore mark, making him the first Indian actor to achieve this feat. He capped off the year with "Dunki," a critically acclaimed film with a powerful social message, currently available on OTT platforms.