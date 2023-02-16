Will Pathaan Beat the Hindi version of Bahubali 2 at the box office?

The movie "Pathaan" has been mired in controversy, but it is also proving to be a massive box office success. Even in its third week of release, the film is still raking in staggering collections, with couples even choosing to watch it on Valentine's Day instead of spending time in parks.

On that day alone, "Pathaan" collected a record-breaking Rs. 5.65 crores, the highest single-day collection for an Indian movie in its third week. If the film continues to perform like this, it may surpass the third-week record collections of Rs. 50 crores set by "Baahubali-2" so far, with "Dangal" also in competition with "Pathaan" in this list.



While a movie's collections tend to drop in its third week, "Dangal" and "Baahubali-2" managed to maintain steady collections during this period, setting records. Now, "Pathaan" is poised to break those records.



Additionally, "Pathaan" is on track to create a new record for the highest collection in a Hindi movie. The overall collection of "Baahubali-2" Hindi version is around Rs. 510.99 crore, while "Pathaan" has already collected Rs. 493.25 crore.



However, "Shehzada" and "Ant-Man" are releasing this week and will be in competition with "Pathaan". Yet, there doesn't seem to be much excitement for those movies, so "Pathaan" may not face stiff competition.



"Pathaan" has not only become a superhit in India but also in the overseas market, where it has collected Rs. 360 crore so far.



Initially, it was believed that the "Besharam Rang" controversy had saved the film from failing. However, with the overwhelming collections of "Pathaan" every passing day, it is apparent that Shah Rukh Khan's popularity has not diminished yet. He has single-handedly carried the entire promotion of the movie on his shoulders, owning and marketing it as his own film, and has lived up to his title as the Badshah of Bollywood.



Overall, across all languages and regions, "Pathaan" has amassed a worldwide gross box office collection of Rs. 963 crore so far.

