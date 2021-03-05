Will Shreya Goshal Take A Sabbatical To Enjoy Pregnancy, Motherhood? 

Shreya Ghosal who is one of the most famous singers in the Indian film industry, is a household name in most of the states across India.

Many of her songs have become chartbusters in Kannada language too. The singer, who started her singing career through her participation in "Sa Ri Ga Ma Pa" Hindi reality show, has sung thousands of songs in a span of about 21 years.

Shreya has sung in many languages and is a winner of National Award along with many other awards. Even today, she is the top most singer in the film industry inspite of the arrival of many new talented singers.

Many lead actresses insist that Shreya should give her voice to their songs in movies. The singer fell in love with her childhood friend Sheeladitya Mukhopaadyaya during the year 2005. After ten years of courtship, the duo got married in the year 2015 on February 5. Now you know that the singer has announced via social media that she has conceived and expecting her first child.

The singer displayed a photo of herself while announcing this sweet news on social media. "Our child Shreyaditya is arriving. Sheeladitya and me are excited to share this sweet news. We need your wishes and blessings to prepare ourselves for a new chapter in our life," stated Shreya Ghosal on her social media handle.

It may be recalled that recently, Shreya had expressed unhappiness against Singapore Airlines. She was furious as she was not permitted to carry her musical instruments in the Airplane.

The Singapore Airlines which apologised about this incident also sought some details from the singer.



Many fans of Shreya came out in support of the singer in this regard. "Shreya won't unnecessarily tweet like this. Singapore Airlines is a good organisation. We didn't expect this kind of treatment from them," thus tweeted one of her fans.



Another fan tweeted stating "Do not worry. There is a solution for all these. Cheer up dear."



One more fan of Shreya expressed his fury saying, "Musical instruments are of prime importance for musicians. They should inspect properly and make way, this is not the way to act."



Now, that Shreya has announced her pregnancy, it remains to be seen if she will stay away from the musical scene for a while. Is Shreya Ghoshal taking a break from work to enjoy her pregnancy? They say music is thereaupatic and a stress buster so it's only imperative that Shreya will continue to sing till her delivery date. Perhaps, she could take time off post delivery to tend to her baby.







Here's wishing her a very happy pregnancy and fans can't wait to know if Shreyaditya will be a singer too.