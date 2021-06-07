World Environment Day: Sunny Leone, Daniel Weber and influencer Amy Aela distributes vegan meals in Mumbai

With the crisis in India worsening daily, International NGO Million Dollar Vegan has pledged to donate at least 100,000 plant-based meals to support those directly affected by the pandemic.

The initiative is supported by the key ambassador Sunny Leone who is fronting the campaign in India, recently she and her husband were spotted distributing plant-based meals to the needy in Mumbai.

While sharing her views, Sunny Leone says, "In difficult times like this one of our biggest worries is, "how am I going to feed my family or children?" I am proud to be associated with Million Dollar Vegan to feed thousands of men, women, and children across India. We are doing the best we can with regards to the current situation so helping people feel the warmth of a full belly, love, and compassion goes a long way. Let's heal together with one love for humanity."

The campaign is also supported by actors like Kajal Aggarwal, Genelia Deshmukh, Raj Kundra, Neha Bhasin, Digangana Suryavanshi, Sadha Sayed, Anushka Manchanda & Amy Aela. Million Dollar Vegan is an international-based NGO and campaigning globally too which is supported by many international stars like Bryan Adams, Joanna Lumley OBE, Brian May, Grammy award-winning singer Mya, Buddist Monk, and renowned scientist Matthieu Ricard, Angelina Jolie's breast cancer surgeon Dr. Kristi Funk and many others.

Over the coming weeks, the NGO will donate 100,000 meals across nine cities in India to frontline medical workers, migrant workers, shelters, slum-dwelling families, and other underprivileged communities.

Million Dollar Vegan also worked closely with Bollywood Celebrities such as Shilpa Shetty, Rakul Preet, Esha Gupta and Mallika Sherawat in 2020 to deliver thousands of meals across India. Now, with the desperate situation in many parts of India, the NGO has pledged to act once again.

Joining the league of known personality actress Genelia Deshmukh says, "India has been severely affected by the pandemic and it is up to us to do whatever we can to help. I am partnered with Million Dollar Vegan to serve 100,000 meals to the needy over the coming weeks. Not only is the food delicious and nourishing for those who need it so desperately, but we are also introducing the idea that plant-based nourishment is the only way forward for this earth, the animals and ourselves."

Also says Bollywood-Tollywood Actress, Kajal Aggarwal, "I am proud to support and feed the most affected communities in India with over 100,000 plant based meals for migrant workers, homeless and frontline warriors."

Million Dollar Vegan is a global nonprofit dedicated to educating people about the environmental, ethical, personal, and public health benefits of adopting a plant-based lifestyle.

