Yami Gautam announces her pregnancy
Director Aditya Dhar, renowned for his blockbuster 'Uri: The Surgical Strike,' and his talented actress-wife Yami Gautam Dhar have revealed exciting news during the trailer launch of their upcoming film 'Article 370'—the couple is expecting their first child.
Confirming the pregnancy at the event in Mumbai, Aditya shared, "'Article 370' is a 'ghar ki film' with my wife and my brother Lokesh. And a baby on its way." Yami, visibly moved, added, "If I cry right now, everyone will say, 'it's the pregnancy hormones,' but genuinely this is so heartwarming."
The actress, who is five months pregnant, attended the media interaction alongside her husband and co-actor Priya Mani, who also played a pivotal role in the film. Notably, Priya Mani portrayed a RAW agent in Aditya Dhar's directorial debut, 'Uri: The Surgical Strike.'
Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar tied the knot on June 4, 2021, keeping their relationship private until their intimate ceremony in Himachal Pradesh. The couple has been balancing their personal and professional lives with great finesse.
Produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya Dhar, and Lokesh Dhar, 'Article 370' is set to hit theaters on February 23, adding a special touch to the couple's journey as they embark on the new chapter of parenthood.