Yashpal starrer 'Van Rakshak' is inspired by true incident, says director Pawan Kumar Sharma

"Van Rakshak" film which is inspired by a true incident in forest of Himachal, helmed by director Pawan Kumar Sharma is released on 23rd April on ShemarooMe. It stars Yashpal Sharma, Aditya Shrivastava, Rajesh Jais, Falak Khan and Dhirendra Thakur.

On talking about the whole concept of the film, director Pawan Kumar says, "'Van Rakshak' is a story inspired by a true incident, awakening the human kind for their role towards Mother Nature. The Human kind is busy exploring life on other planets but ignoring the existing one. The main objective of the film is to awaken people about their motherland-Earth. The major concern and conflict of the story is Development at the cost of Mother nature. The story brings forth the problems of deforestation especially in the mountains and highlights the balance of development with nature conservation."

On sharing about the film being based on real life incidents he says, "The film is based on a true incident which shall inspire every individual and will force people to act on their own and put in their effort to preserve and conserve mother- nature. The Film ignites a very essential and relevant debate on the balance between development and conservation of environment. There has been a lot of cases on this where forest guards are killed brutally. Hence we thought of making this subject. We went to the jungles of Himachal for research where we heard some real incidents and with the help of that we made this whole film. The subject is really different. The song and the characters will give you the vibe of Himachal."

On talking about his working experience with Yashpal Sharma, Aditya Shrivastava and others he adds, "It was such a great rapport with them as we all belong from theatre background. And we work like in theatre plays. We all worked together with great enthusiasm and joy. We all share a great comfort zone with each other. Our association lasts till the post production and we all together as a creative team too."