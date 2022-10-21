Bollywood's Upcoming Movies Ram Setu And Thank God Censor Formalities Are Wrapped…

It is all known that this Diwali is going to be a blockbuster one for all the Bollywood movie buffs as the most-awaited movies Thank God and Ram Setu are all set to hit the theatres on the festive day… As the release date is nearing, the makers of both these movies completed the censor formalities and also blocked the run times.



Bollywood's trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the censor certificates of these movies and also revealed the run times on his Instagram page… Take a look!

Ram Setu

Along with sharing the new poster, he also wrote, "#Xclusiv... 'RAM SETU' RUN TIME... #RamSetu certified 'UA' by #CBFC on 19 Oct 2022. Duration: 144.00 min:sec [2 hours, 24 min, 00 sec]. #India Theatrical release date: [Tue] 25 Oct 2022."

Run Time: 2 hours 24 minutes

Censor Certificate: U/A

The trailer starts off by showcasing how the government approaches Supreme Court to demolish Ram Setu but then Nasser enters the scene and asks the archaeology department head Akshay Kumar to prove the existence of the ancient bridge Ram Setu. Here begins Akshay's mission which is filled with many challenges and action adventures. Many try to attack his team and then he realises that they were sent to be killed in this mission. Finally, it is shown that Akshay is seen walking on the bridge holding the limestone. Even Nushrat, Jacqueline and Satya Dev's glimpses were impressive! Akshay shared the trailer in Telugu and Tamil languages too!

On the occasion of Diwali last year, Akshay made a special announcement regarding his upcoming movie. This film is helmed by Abhishek Sharma and bankrolled by Aruna Bhatia, Vikram Malhotra and Akshay Kumar under Cape Of Good Films and Abundant Media banners.

Ram Setu will hit the screens on 25th October, 2022 on the occasion of the Diwali festival and showcase us the unknown facts of the Ram Setu!

Thank God

Along with sharing the poster, he also wrote, "#Xclusiv... 'THANK GOD' RUN TIME... #ThankGod certified 'UA' by #CBFC on 20 Oct 2022. Duration: 121.34 min:sec [2 hours, 01 min, 34 sec]. #India

⭐ Theatrical release date: [Tue] 25 Oct 2022."

Run time: 2 hours 1 minute

Censor certificate: U/A

Going with the earlier released trailer, it just made us go aww with a complete different concept… It started with showing off Sidharth meeting with an accident while talking to her wife Rakul on the mobile. He argues with her as he couldn't attend their daughter's PTM. The next minute, he reaches 'Hell' but it is not the same that we witnessed in past movies. He is totally modish and Ajay Devgn looked awesome in the modish attire essaying the role of Chitragupt. He makes Sidharth realise the meaning of life and makes him know how he hurt his near and dear by being angry with everyone. He also feels jealous of his wife Rakul who is seen as a Crime Branch Police officer. A small glimpse of Sidharth being a Police officer and his 'illusion' world is broken when Ajay Devgn showcases his reality. Then he is also shown being lustful and tempting other women. After Ajay Devgn gives him a chance of playing 'The Game Of Life' instead of getting tortured in hell, Sidharth rectifies all his mistakes and turns kind, lovely and calm.

Thank God movie is directed by Indra Kumar and is bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Ashok Thakeria, Sunir Kheterpal, Deepak Mukut, Anand Pandit, Markand Adhikari in association with Yash Shah under the T-Series banner. Thank God movie release date is also unveiled along with the trailer and it will hit the big screens for this Diwali festival i.e on 25th October, 2022!