Box Office: Avane Srimmannarayana Day 4 Collections

Rakshit Shetty's Avane Srimannarayana is topping the box office charts. The movie which has earned fantastic reviews from the audience and critics alike is running housefull in most theatres and seeing good footfalls. The Christmas - New Year holiday season too is favouring Avane Srimmannarayana collections.

The film, a fantasy drama about a treasure hunt in the fictitious town of Amaravathi features Rakshit Shetty in the role of a corrupt cop. Even celebrities have endorsed the movie on social media hailing it as a must watch Kannada movie this season. The first three days saw the movie collect 30 crores and now on Monday too the movie has maintained its momentum at the box office and kept the cash registers ringing at the ticket window.

As per trade analysts, Avane Srimmannarayana's fourth day collections are said to be about 5 lakhs. The film features Shanvi Srivastav as the female lead. Avane Srimmannarayana is directed by debutante director Sachin Ravi who has come in for a lot of praise from the moviebuffs for his work. There is a positive talk surrounding the movie on social media too which has helped boost the collections.

This is Rakshit Shetty's comeback movie after nearly three years and thus expectations were riding high. The movie however managed to exceed expectations living up to its hype created before the release. The film has also got 87% approval rating on the popular ticket booking app bookmyshow. Avane Srimmannarayana will hit theatres tomorrow in Telugu as Athade Srimannarayana.

Avane Srimmannarayana is set in the retro era. Not only the punchlines but also two popular songs Narayana Narayana and Hands up are making waves and topping the charts.

Meanwhile, Rishab Shetty who plays a quiet cowboy in Avane Srimannarayana has registered the title Cowboy Krishna for his next. We are not sure though when the movie will go on floors.

The makers are yet to officially announced Avane Srimmannarayana collections. Watch this space for all the news on Avane Srimmannarayana and Rakshit Shetty.