Ala Vaikunthapurramloo Movie 9 Days Box Office Collection Report

Stylish Star Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde play the lead roles in the film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. Triikram Srinivas is the director of the movie. The movie is produced by Allu Aravind and S Radha Krishna. The movie completed a run of 9 days at the box-office already. The film unit is extremely happy with the box-office run of the movie and in 9 days, the film collected 108 crores in the Telugu states.

The following is the box-office report of the film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo for 9 days at the box-office.

Nizam: 33.99 Cr

Ceded: 17.59 Cr

Vizag: 17.86 Cr

Guntur: 9.68 Cr

East Godavari: 9.44 Cr

West Godavari: 7.34 Cr

Krishna: 8.52 Cr

Nellore: 3.92 Cr

Telugu States Share - 108.34 Cr

Karnataka: 10.55 Cr

Tamil Nadu, Kerala & Rest of India: 3.55 Cr

USA: 11.95 Cr

Rest of World: 3.50 Cr

Total SHARE- 137.89 Cr