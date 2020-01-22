Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo 10 Days Box Office Collection Report

Stylish Star Allu Arjun played the lead role in the movie Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. The movie unit is extremely happy with the film's performance at the box-office. The movie collected 220 cr gross in 10 days and also a share of 143 crores in 10 days which is a non-Baahubali record at the box-office.

The following is the report of the collections of the film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo at the box-office.

Nizam 35.69 Cr

Ceded 18.07 Cr

Vizag 18.80 Cr

Guntur 9.93 Cr

East Godavari 9.89 Cr

West Godavari 7.65 Cr

Krishna 8.80 Cr

Nellore 4.07 Cr

Telugu States-112.90 Cr

Karnataka 10.70 Cr

Tamil Nadu, Kerala & Rest of India 3.60 Cr

USA 12.50 Cr

Rest of World 3.55 Cr

Total share-143.25 cr

Trivikram Srinivas is the director of the movie. The movie is produced by Allu Aravind and S Radha Krishna under two production houses. Pooja Hegde is the heroine of the movie.