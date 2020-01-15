Top
Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo 3 days box office collection report

Highlights

Stylish Star Allu Arjun starrer Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo is one of the exciting films in recent times. The movie released during Sankranthi and performing well at the box-office. The film collected good numbers on the first two days and the film's share has gone up to 48 crores in three days now.

The following is the detailed breakdown of the film's collections in the Telugu states for three days.

Area: Day Three-Number: Total Three Days Numbers

Nizam: 4.10 Cr: 14.15 Cr

Ceded: 1.85 Cr: 7.04 Cr

Nellore: 0.34 Cr: 1.96 Cr

Krishna: 0.90 Cr: 4.87 Cr

Guntur: 0.87 Cr: 5.08 Cr

West Godavari: 0.55 Cr: 3.81 Cr

East Godavari: 0.83 Cr: 5.02 Cr

Uttarandhra: 1.54 Cr: 5.92 Cr

Andhra Pradesh and Telangana: 10.98 Cr: 47.85 Cr

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo collection in Telugu states for three days: share: ₹47.85Cr

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo AP/TG Pre-release Business: ₹67.05Crs

