The Hindi film "Pathaan," which has been dubbed in Telugu, was jointly written by Siddharth Raghavan and Abbas Tyrewala and directed by Siddharth Anand. Produced by Aditya Chopra of YRF Films, the film stars Sharukh Khan, Pretty Deepika Padukone, and Mr. Perfect Johan Abraham in important roles. The film is said to be the fourth installment in the YRF "Spy Universe" series and marks Sharukh Khan's return to the screen after his 2018 film "Zero."

The film, which was released yesterday, a day before Republic Day, in IMAX, 4DX, and other formats, is said to have had a strong opening at the box office in the regional language versions. The film is said to have generated opening day collections of Rs 105 crores from all its language versions, with particularly strong numbers from its dubbed Telugu and Tamil versions. The exact numbers for these versions have yet to be released by the filmmakers.



The film is reported to be based on the revocation of Article 370 and its impact on India-Pakistan border issues and related terrorism. It is said to have impressed both moviegoers and critics alike and is expected to continue to perform well today and in the coming days, due to the holiday of Republic Day and the weekend. The film was made with a budget of Rs 250 crores, and had a huge release on 5000 screens in Hindi, 450 screens in Telugu, and Tamil. Its recent saffron controversy helped the film reach a wider audience.



The film is said to have had 50% occupancy at various centers in Telugu states and is expected to have an impact on the box office numbers of Chiranjeevi's 'Waltair Veerayya', Nandamuri Balakrishna's 'Veera Simha Reddy', Vijay's 'Vaarasudu' and 'Thunivu/Thegimpu' in Tamil Nadu, due to the positive feedback it has received from audiences.

