Pathaan (Hindi) has grossed 500 crores.

Shah Rukh Khan, who had faced a string of flops until Zero, made a remarkable comeback with the spy action thriller Pathaan. The film has broken numerous box office records and has now surpassed the 1000 crore gross mark at the worldwide box office.

The film has now achieved another rare feat. Pathaan has crossed the 500 crore nett mark at the domestic box office through its Hindi version. It is the first straight Hindi film and the second movie after Baahubali 2 (Hindi dubbed version) to join this elite club.

Deepika Padukone played the female lead and impressed the audience with her stunning action moves. Directed by Siddarth Anand of War fame, the movie is produced by the prestigious Yash Raj Films. Pathaan is only a few crores away from becoming the all-time number-one film in the Hindi version.