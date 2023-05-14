The Kerala Story Crosses Rs 100 Crore Mark And Runs Successfully On The Second Weekend Too

Adah Sharma has bagged the biggest blockbuster of her career with ‘The Kerala Story’ movie. It made her turn into an over-night star with the record-breaking collections. Well, within nine days only the movie minted more than Rs 100 crores from the ticket windows and is still showing a positive sign in the second weekend too.



Taran Adarsh’s collection report made it clear that the movie crossed 100 crore mark… Take a look!

Along with sharing the poster, Taran also wrote, “#TheKeralaStory is a ONE-HORSE RACE... Has a SUPER-SOLID [second] Sat, cruises past ₹ 100 cr in style… The BIG JUMP was on the cards, given the trends… Biz on [second] Sun should be HUGE again… [Week 2] Fri 12.35 cr, Sat 19.50 cr. Total: ₹ 112.99 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice. #TheKeralaStory is the fourth #Hindi film to cross ₹ 100 cr [NBOC] in 2023…

⭐#Pathaan [Jan]

⭐#TuJhoothiMainMakkaar [March]

⭐#KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaan [Apri]

⭐ #TheKeralaStory [May]

Well, in the trailer, the makers showcased that 32000 girls went missing from Kerala and joined the ISIS group but coming to the movie, the number decreased to 3 and several petitions were also filed against this movie in the court. But High Court denied to give a stay order on the movie as the censor board cleared it! Going with the plot, the movie showcases how a few Kerala women get converted into Muslims and then join ISIS organisation putting their lives in danger!

The Kerala Story is directed by Sudipto Sen and bankrolled by Vipul Amrutlal Shah under the Sunshine Pictures banner. It has an ensemble cast of Adah Sharma as Shalini Unnikrishnan / Fatima Ba, Yogita Bihani as Nimah, Sonia Balani as Asifa, Siddhi Idnani as Geetanjali, Devadarshini as Shalini's mother, Vijay Krishna, Pranay Pachauri and Pranav Misshra.