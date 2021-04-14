Tollywood: Pawan Kalyan's Vakeel Saab released on Friday and it has become a big hit at the box-office. The movie finished a run of 5 days and opened to big numbers already.

The trade buzz reveals to us that Vakeel Saab has created an excellent day 5 in Ceded area. The total 5 days share is 10.75 Cr which is Excellent. The Day5 is on par with the second day. It is now Pawan Kalyan's biggest film in the ceeded. The Breakeven of the film in the area is 12.50 Cr.

Vakeel Saab had a sensational 5th day in the Telugu States. The footfalls are par 2nd day in many centres but the cut down in tickets rates have impacted the gross numbers. Chances for another good day as today is a very partial holiday.

Directed by Venu Sriram, the film is produced by Dil Raju and Boney Kapoor jointly. Thaman S is the music director of the movie. The complete details of the film's collections will be updated soon.