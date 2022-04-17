Yash And Prashant Neel’s ‘KGF: Chapter 2’ Continues Its Record Smashing Collections

After Pawan Kalyan's Bheemla Nayak and Rajamouli's RRR created records at the box office now it's the turn of Yash and Prashant Neel's KGF: Chapter 2 movie. As expected it is going high with the record-smashing collections. Being the sequel of the blockbuster and having Bollywood ace actors Raveena Tandon and Sanjay Dutt in the prominent roles, there were many expectations on it. Even Bollywood's trade analyst Taran Adarsh also dropped the latest collections report and stated that the 'Run' continues…



He wrote, "#KGF2 [#Hindi] is all set for a RECORD-SMASHING weekend... Day 3 is SUPER-SOLID - metros ROCKING, mass circuits STRONG... Day 4 [Sun] will be competing with Day 1 [Thu]... This one's a #BO MONSTER... Thu 53.95 cr, Fri 46.79 cr, Sat 42.90 cr. Total: ₹ 143.64 cr. #India biz."

Even Tollywood's ace actor Ram Potheneni also praised the whole team and also dropped his review on the Twitter page…

KGF will remain as one of Kannada's Greatest Films ever made.. What a kickass Cinematic Experience! Congratulations to the entire team of #KGF2 ..a well deserved blockbuster! 👍@TheNameIsYash @prashanth_neel @hombalefilms Love..#RAPO — RAm POthineni (@ramsayz) April 17, 2022

Wild wild men you'll have done it again!! @TheNameIsYash @prashanth_neel well done 👏 huge Congratulations team #KGF 🔥🔥 — Rana Daggubati (@RanaDaggubati) April 17, 2022

Even Kriti Kharbanda also congratulated the whole team of KGF: Chapter 2…

Coming to the details of the KGF Chapter 2 movie, it is directed by Prashant Neel and has Yash as the lead actor. Along with Sanjay Dutt, even Rao Ramesh, Srinidhi Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Prakash Raj, Anant Nag, Achyuth Kumar, Malavika Avinash, Eswari Rao, TS Naghabharana and Archana will be seen in other important roles. Vijay Kiragandur and Karthik Gowda bankrolled this movie under the Homable Films banner. The movie was released in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam languages.

This movie hit the big screens on 14th April, 2022 and is still running successfully on the big screens.