Brahmanandam joins with his son Raja Goutham for ‘Brahma Anandam’

In a delightful twist of familial talent, veteran comedian Brahmanandam and his son Raja Goutham are set to share the screen in the upcoming comedy film "Brahma Anandam." Directed by debutant RVS Nikhil and produced by Rahul Yadav Nakka under Swadharm Entertainments, the movie promises to blend urban and rural cultures into a rib-tickling narrative.

Known for their penchant for new-age content-driven cinema, Swadharm Entertainments has already delivered hits like "Malli Rava," "Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya," and "Masooda." With a string of successful ventures under their belt, the production banner's announcement of "Brahma Anandam" as their next venture has stirred anticipation among audiences.









The pre-look poster of "Brahma Anandam" teases a vibrant mix of comedic elements, hinting at the hilarious chemistry between Brahmanandam and co-star Vennela Kishore. In a humorous video accompanying the poster reveal, Kishore discloses Goutham's involvement in the project and persuades Brahmanandam to take on the role of a grandfather, setting the stage for a rollicking comedy.

"Brahma Anandam" revolves around the dynamic between a self-centered grandson, played by Goutham, and his caring grandfather, portrayed by Brahmanandam. As the duo embarks on a journey filled with laughter, surprises, and heartwarming moments, audiences can expect a rollercoaster ride of emotions.





Joining the stellar cast are Priya Vadlamani and Aishwarya Holakkal as the female leads, along with Vennela Kishore in a pivotal role, promising a wholesome cinematic experience. The technical team, comprising Sandilya Pisapati for music, Mitesh Parvathaneni for cinematography, and Prasanna for editing, adds further depth to the project.



With the regular shoot set to commence soon, anticipation for "Brahma Anandam" is on the rise. The makers have also revealed their plans to release the film on December 6, promising audiences a laughter-filled holiday treat.

As fans eagerly await the comedic antics of this multigenerational duo, "Brahma Anandam" stands poised to tickle funny bones and warm hearts alike, marking a milestone in the legacy of Brahmanandam and introducing audiences to the comedic prowess of Raja Goutham.