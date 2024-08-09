Brinda review: Meticulously crafted gripping crime thriller

"Brinda," starring Trisha Krishnan, captivates viewers with its intense narrative and stellar performances. Streaming on Sony Liv, this eight-episode series follows Brinda, a sub-inspector played by Trisha, as she embarks on a quest to catch a serial killer. The deeper she delves into the investigation, the more she uncovers about a mass murder orchestrated by Thakur (Anand Sami). Joined by her colleague (Ravindra Vijay), Brinda discovers a larger conspiracy and a personal connection to the crimes.

Surya Manoj's direction stands out, with a meticulously crafted script that keeps viewers on the edge of their seats. The screenplay is arresting, building tension and suspense with each episode. The characters' backstories are intricately woven into the plot, enhancing the overall narrative.

Trisha Krishnan's debut in the Telugu OTT space is nothing short of spectacular. Her portrayal of Brinda is intense and compelling, showcasing her versatility as an actress. The fresh casting and Trisha's new avatar make "Brinda" a must-watch.



Manoj's writing shines, particularly in the detailed depiction of the murders and the investigation. The chosen locations, atmospheric backdrop, and effective lighting set a superb tone for the show. The concept of a killer with a religious motive is well-executed, maintaining intrigue.

The series avoids typical serial killer tropes, making it hard to predict the mastermind behind the killings. Anand Sami's portrayal of the killer is chilling and convincing, adding depth to the show. The emotional arcs of Trisha and the killer are handled masterfully, keeping viewers engaged until the end.

While the seventh episode's twist is impactful, the eighth becomes slightly predictable. Additionally, the sixth episode's flashback slows the pace. Despite this, "Brinda" remains a thrilling ride, bolstered by strong performances from Trisha, Ravindra Vijay, and Anand Sami.



Technical aspects like cinematography by Dinesh K Babu and editing by Anwar Ali are noteworthy. The score by Shakti Kanth Karthik, however, could have been more riveting. Overall, "Brinda" is a compelling crime drama that combines suspense, drama, and standout performances, making it one of the best Telugu web series in recent times. Trisha Krishnan's captivating performance is the cherry on top.

Rating : 3.25/5