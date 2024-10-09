British Actor Minnie Driver Calls RRR 'One of the Most Beautiful Films Ever Made’

Renowned British actor Minnie Driver has expressed her admiration for the global hit RRR, directed by SS Rajamouli, which won an Oscar in 2023. In a recent interview with ANI, Driver opened up about her love for Indian cinema, calling RRR one of her all-time favorite films and expressing her desire to visit India soon.

Driver shared her excitement for RRR in the interview, stating:

"RRR is my favourite. I love watching it with my son. It's our favourite film of all time. It's a three-hour movie, and we watch it probably every three months. I think it's one of the most beautiful films ever made."

Her heartfelt admiration for the epic action drama, starring NTR Jr. and Ram Charan, has highlighted the movie's international appeal and its lasting impact on audiences worldwide.

On the acting front, Driver recently starred in the historical drama series The Serpent Queen season 2, portraying Queen Elizabeth I. Reflecting on her preparation for the role, she explained the detailed research she undertook:

"I read a couple of books about her. I already knew quite a lot about her. I've been fascinated by her since I learned about her in school when I was a kid. I looked at a lot of pictures. I had a really beautiful book of objects from the Tudor and Elizabethan periods."

She credited the intricate knowledge of court life, visualized through historical artifacts such as gloves, fans, and shoes, for helping her capture the essence of the Tudor queen.

Driver praised The Serpent Queen for its engaging and witty script:

"The show is extremely clever and funny and entertaining...it's just incredibly entertaining."

The second season of The Serpent Queen is currently streaming on Lionsgate Play, adding to Driver's impressive body of work.