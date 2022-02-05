BTS' Jimin discharged hospital after recovering from COVID-19 and appendicitis surgery

BTS member Jimin on Saturday said he has been discharged from the hospital, days after he tested positive for COVID-19 and underwent emergency surgery for acute appendicitis.

The 26-year-old singer-dancer shared the news with ARMY, the fan group of the South Korean music sensation BTS, in a post on the fan community forum Weverse.

''Thanks to all of you for your concern, I was able to recover quickly! The doctors and nurses also worked really hard. I'm really sorry for making you worry and thank you. I won't be sick/hurt anymore!!'' Jimin posted.

BigHit Music, the management agency of the group, also confirmed the news and said Jimin is ''healing quickly''.

''We would like to inform you that BTS Member Jimin's quarantine has concluded after his surgery for acute appendicitis as of this early morning (February 5). Jimin tested positive for COVID-19 and was diagnosed with acute appendicitis on Sunday, January 30 and underwent surgery on Monday, January 31.

''He has since received inpatient care and tested negative on his PCR test before being discharged from the hospital,'' BigHit said in a statement.

Jimin showed no extraordinary symptoms during his hospital stay, the agency added.

''He had a mild sore throat at the time of his admission but has since completely recovered. We also received word from the medical staff that his surgical site is quickly healing without any issues. Jimin is currently recuperating after being discharged from the hospital,'' BigHit said.

The company thanked the ardent fans of the K-pop band for showing concern for Jimin, whose full name is Park Ji-min.

''We will continue to place the health of the artists as our top priority, and to vigilantly follow the health care guidelines,'' the company concluded the statement.

In December 2021, fellow BTS members Suga, group leader RM, and Jin also tested positive for the virus. The trio recovered from COVID-19 in early January.

BTS are currently on an "extended period of rest" after performing at four in-person concerts in Los Angeles, the US late last year.