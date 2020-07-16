BTS Love Yourself: Tear Creates History, K Pop Band On US Billboard 100

K pop band BTS is always creating one record or the other. Their latest album Map of the Soul: 7 has ruled the Billboard rankings 16 times since it was dropped by the South Korean band. Now, this only goes on to show that the popularity of BTS is not confined to South Korea alone. Now, their songs are equally popular in the US too.



And guess what? One of their old numbers has not only reappeared on the music charts but also created history. On the world Albums chart, BTS's number Love Yourself: Tear is at the No.11 spot now. And this time the song has ranked higher than it was when it first entered the charts. This BTS set has been on the genre-specific list for 100 weeks now which never happens. Also, Yourself: Tear is the first Korean performance to achieve this feat.

Now, when the BTS number Love yourself: Tear was first dropped way back in 2018, it created a history by marking its debut in the Billboard 200. BTS is also the first korean pop bands to break into the prestigious US titles list.

Other than that, another number from the same album by BTS, Septet's Love Yourself: Answer which is right now at No.3 is likely to create history on the US Billboard. This should come as good news to all fans of BTS who were disappointed over the delaying of the concert due to the coronavirus pandemic.