Businessman Manoj Gowda's passion for cinema takes him from Ramanagara to Mumbai

Bengaluru: Ramanagara - This name is well known to moviegoers. The reason behind Ramanagara name being popular is the Bollywood super hit movie 'Sholay'. The Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra starrer Sholay movie was shot in the hills of this town. They came from far away Mumbai and did a Bollywood movie in Karnataka then. That is history. Now a Ramanagara based businessman is ready to go to Mumbai and make Hindi movies.

A small town named Anumanahalli in Ramanagara district. About two decades ago, a young man from that town moved into Bengaluru in search of job. Along with pursuing his master's degree, he also started working in a canteen in Manipal Hospital. The experience learned there will grow to the extent of building their own company. In 2007 he started his own company Sai Hospitality Services (SHS). After initially starting his work in Fortis Hospital, he started healthy food catering business in around 20 hospitals in Bengaluru. He also becomes a successful entrepreneur and 350 people are working in his organization. He is satisfied that he has given work to so many people.

For him, cinema means unconditional love. Once he came to watch a friend's movie while being curious to see how it would go and accidentally became a producer.

In 2021, he produced a Kannada movie called 'Endu Ninna Noduve' under the Royal Movies banner. Not only that, he also dared to appear in front of the screen and played one of the two lead characters. The film is now ready for release. Later, he co-produced Vijay Raghavendra's movie titled 'FIR' and 'Vicharane'.

The reason why he entered this industry is because of his love for cinema, with the intention that he can give work to some people here. Manoj Gowda says that money is not important, there is a dream of giving a good film.

Not all professions are callous. The cinema profession beckoned. I came because of interest and love. He said that he wanted to make some good movies here, he entered the world of cinema from zero. There is a lot to learn here. I learned about production. Royal Movies banner should not be limited to only Kannada movies. Manoj says that he has made a banner in the name of 'Royal Movies Bangalore' to make a film in Bollywood as well, and preparations are underway to make a Hindi film.



Anyway, it is history that Bollywood people came from Mumbai to Ramanagara to make 'Sholay' movie. It is a big adventure for Manoj Gowda, with his journey from Ramanagar to Mumbai to make Hindi movies.

Manoj Gowda, who left Ramanagara and came to Bangalore with several dreams in his eyes, did not have the money to go back to his hometown, so he worked in a hotel, later turned into a hotel owner, and now has produced a movie. Now he is focusing on acting along with production. Thinking that he should not just stand in front of the camera, he wants to take acting training and establish himself as an artist.







