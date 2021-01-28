Can Rajinikanth's Annaatthe Beat RRR, KGF At Box Office?

Kollywood super star Rajinikanth fans have now a reason to rejoice. The theatrical release date of the superstar's much awaited movie "Annathhe" has been announced. It was speculated that Annathe would be the last movie of Rajinikanth in view of his entry into politics. There was a buzz that the Kollywood Thalaiva would quit acting after this movie. Hence the movie 'Annathhe' had created a big hype among fans.

But the actor has not only pulled out of politics, but also the release date of his upcoming movie has also been announced. It is learnt that the movie "Annathe'' would be released worldwide on November 4. This news was shared by a film critic on his Twitter. The shoot of Annathhe was going on at Hyderabad in December. But about eight members of this film crew were affected with Coronavirus, and hence the shooting got stalled.

Even Rajinikanth had also taken part in the shooting. So owing to the virus threat, Thalaiva went back to Chennai and isolated himself. Annathe is being directed by Siruthai Siva and his combination with Rajinikanth has created big expectations. Nayanthara, Keerthy Suresh, Meena, Khushboo, Prakash Raj, Suri and others are in the star cast. Tollywood director Rajamouli's mega budget movie 'RRR' also will be released worldwide on October 13. Rajamouli himself revealed this on social media. Ram Charan and Jr NTR will be seen playing the lead roles in the movie.

It is worth mentioning here that the much awaited pan India movie KGF Chapter 2 too is slated for release this year. So, it remains to be seen if Rajinikanth's Annaathhe can withstand competition from RRR and KGF or vice-versa.