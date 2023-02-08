Can the Kalyan Ram Repeat the Magic?

Nandamuri Kalyan Ram achieved great success with his film Bimbisara last year. The trailer generated excitement and the added promotion from NTR led to the film being a massive hit, delivering on audience expectations. Kalyan Ram's latest film, Amigos, is a thriller in which he plays a triple role.

After the success of Bimbisara, the new film is receiving extra attention and hype. Having a strong production house like Mythri Movie Makers, who recently had big hits with Waltair Veerayya and Veera Simha Reddy, behind Amigos also adds to the anticipation for the film. Director Rajendra Reddy and Kannada actress Ashika Ranganath, making her Tollywood debut, are also involved in the project.

The question remains, can Kalyan Ram capture the hearts of the audience once again with Amigos, following his breakthrough success with Bimbisara?