Cantt MLA distributes cheques to SHGs

Hyderabad: As part of the Telangana Government's Prajapalana Vijayotsava, Secunderabad Cantonment MLA Sriganesh on Wednesday distributed cheques to women as part of the interest-free loans provided by the government to self-help groups.

As part of this, a total of Rs 2 crore 36 lakh worth of cheques were given to 240 women belonging to a total of 24 groups.

The Secunderabad MLA said that the State government will provide many welfare schemes for women and make women partners in the development of the State. He also mentioned that the government is working with the aim of developing women as entrepreneurs in Telangana, making them stand on their own feet.

In this programme, the Cantonment board joint CEO Vijay Pallavi, MEPMA officer Prakash, bank officials, and hundreds of women participated.