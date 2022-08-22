Captain Trailer: Aarya And Simran Are All Set To Chase The Mystery Behind The Alien Species

Kollywood's ace actor Aarya this time picked an intense action thriller and that too an alien subject. He is all set to hit the screens with the Captain movie and thus the makers unveiled the trailer a couple of hours back and gave us a glimpse of the interesting plot. It just seemed like a Hollywood plot and raised the expectations on it.

Coming to the Telugu trailer of the Captain movie, it is unveiled by young actor Nithiin… He shared it on the Twitter page and treated all his fans… Take a look!

Along with sharing the trailer, he also wrote, "Happy to launch the intriguing Trailer of #Captain https://youtu.be/5qVLgjtONpY Best wishes to @arya_offl & whole Team. #CaptainonSep8th @ShaktiRajan @SimranbaggaOffc #AishwaryaLekshmi @immancomposer @ramjowrites @ThinkStudiosInd @SreshthMovies @Gangaentertains @thinkmusicindia".

Going with the trailer, Aarya is introduced as Captain Vijay Kumar and he doles out the plan of attacking the enemies. He decodes 4 steps (Step One: Identifying the enemy, Stage 2: Finding out the weakness, Stage 3: Deceiving the enemy and the Stage 4: Attack). In all these scenes the intense action episodes are shown. Aarya then introduces his team and tags them as his family and friends. Next in the scene, the officers assign him a difficult task ask him to chase the mystery in the forest (Sector 42)! Since 42 years, there is no military activity or civilian activity witnessed in that place and people sent there never returned back. Then along with veteran actress Simran, Aarya decodes that aliens are been produced there. So, we need to wait and watch how he along with his team will protect the people from the deadly aliens. Simran helps them with the right action plan!

Aarya also shared the trailer and wrote, "Here's the #CaptainTrailer Hope you all like it https://youtu.be/93Pu7MoKVQk".

Going with the details of the movie, it is being directed by Shakti Sounder Rajan and is it has an ensemble cast of Simran, Harish Uthaman, Kavya Shetty, Gokul Anand, Suresh Menon, Bharath Raj, and Ambuli Gokul. In Telugu, Nithiin is presenting the movie under his home banner.

Captain movie will hit the big screens on 8th September, 2022…



