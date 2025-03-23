CBI closes Sushant Singh Rajput case, gives clean chit to Rhea Chakraborty

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has officially closed its investigation into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, citing no evidence of foul play. The probe, which spanned nearly four years, examined two cases—one filed by Sushant’s father against Rhea Chakraborty and her family, and another by Rhea accusing Sushant’s family.

The CBI’s closure report dismisses any conspiracy theories surrounding the actor’s demise and also clears Rhea and her family of any wrongdoing. Sushant, known for his memorable performances, was found dead in his Bandra apartment in August 2020, during the COVID-19 pandemic. While initial speculations suggested suicide, widespread allegations of foul play led to an extensive investigation.

Following the report, Rhea Chakraborty’s lawyer, Satish Maneshinde, expressed relief, stating, “We are grateful to the CBI for thoroughly investigating every aspect of the case and closing it. Rhea endured immense hardship, including 27 days in jail before securing bail.”

In the immediate aftermath of Sushant’s death, Rhea faced severe backlash from the public, with accusations of introducing him to drugs and being responsible for his demise. However, with the CBI now concluding its inquiry, all legal suspicions against her have been dismissed.

The high-profile case saw multiple rounds of investigation before the final closure. While the report brings an end to legal proceedings, discussions surrounding Sushant’s tragic passing continue among his fans and well-wishers.