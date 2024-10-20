Chandrababu Naidu Set to Appear on 'Unstoppable with NBK' Season 4 Premiere

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu recently made an appearance on the sets of the popular talk show Unstoppable with NBK, hosted by veteran actor and politician Nandamuri Balakrishna (NBK).



This highly anticipated first episode of Season 4 is generating a lot of buzz among fans, as it promises a unique blend of politics and entertainment. The interaction between Naidu and Balakrishna is expected to offer fascinating insights into both their political careers and personal lives, making it a must-watch for viewers.

Set to premiere on October 25, 2024, at 8:30 PM on Aha Video, this episode is particularly exciting for Telugu Desam Party (TDP) supporters and fans of both political icons. Naidu's rare appearance on the show has heightened expectations for an engaging conversation, filled with candid discussions and intriguing revelations.