‘Chaurya Patham’: A Crime-Comedy Rooted in Real Intrigue

‘Chaurya Patham’, the upcoming crime-comedy film, is generating buzz with its unique blend of thrilling crime narrative and dark humor. Directed by debutant Nikhil Gollamari and produced by blockbuster director Trinath Rao Nakkina under the Nakkina Narrative banner, the film is set to hit theaters on April 25, promising to be one of summer’s biggest cinematic attractions.

Indra Ram, a young actor making his debut as the lead, brings an infectious enthusiasm to the project. A native of Vijayawada and an engineering graduate from Delhi University, Indra has long harboured a passion for cinema. “Alongside my studies, I trained in gymnastics and dance,” he shares. “I’ve loved films since childhood, and I believe that passion led me here.” His journey began when he approached Trinath Nakkina after hearing about the new production house. What followed was a story-driven film made with honesty and a great deal of heart.

The plot of ‘Chaurya Patham’ is inspired by a real-life case. “The father of our story writer Karthik was an IG,” Indra explains. “He handled a case where a bank was accessed via a tunnel dug from a nearby room on a different street. We added fiction to that incident to shape our film.”

Creating the visual world of ‘Chaurya Patham’ involved painstaking detail. “There’s no reference for a movie like this,” says Indra. “Art director Nagendra meticulously created the tunnel setups, and we built a fictional village from scratch. It’s a different world on screen, and we worked incredibly hard to bring it to life.”

The film also features actor Rajeev Kanakala in a strong role. “He really appreciated the content and was enthusiastic about being part of the promotions,” Indra notes. Payal Radhakrishna, who plays the female lead, was praised for her performance and ease on set due to her fluency in Telugu.

Director Nikhil Gollamari impressed the cast with his clarity and precision. “Everything was planned and shot exactly as envisioned,” Indra says. The film has received support from notable actors like Vijay Sethupathi, Naga Chaitanya, and Varun Tej. Vijay Sethupathi was particularly impressed, urging the team to release the film in Tamil as well.

Producer Trinath Rao Nakkina spared no effort in making the film a full-fledged production. “He never compromised,” Indra emphasizes. With distribution by Asian Sunil and strong pre-release hype, ‘Chaurya Patham’ is poised to capture audience attention, much like successful indie films ‘Court’ and ‘Committee’.

“This is not a regular film,” Indra concludes. “It’s honest, different, and made with passion. I truly believe it will entertain everyone.”