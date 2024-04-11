‘Chebuthava’ from ‘Rathnam’is a soul-stirring number

Vishal, the epitome of mass and action heroism in South Indian cinema, is all set to enthrall audiences with his latest venture, "Rathnam." Jointly produced by Stone Bench Films and Zee Studios, with Kaarthekeyen Santhanam as the producer, the film is helmed by the acclaimed director Hari, renowned for his racy mass and action entertainers.

Ever since its announcement, "Rathnam" has been generating exceptional buzz, drawing attention with every promotional material released. The Telugu rights were acquired by CH Satish Kumar and K Raj Kumar for a record-breaking amount, marking the highest in Vishal's career. Anticipation is palpable as the film gears up for a massive theatrical release in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana on April 26th.

With each promotional material, from glimpses to posters to the recently released melodious single #Chebuthaava, "Rathnam" has struck a chord with the audience. Composed by the Rockstar DSP, the soul-stirring number promises to leave a haunting impact with its beautiful composition, expressive vocals by Sinduri Vishal, and meaningful lyrics penned by Shreemani. The visuals showcase the endearing bond between the lead pair, further enhancing the song's appeal.

As the release date approaches, the promotional activities for "Rathnam" have been intensified across all mediums. Fans can expect a captivating cinematic experience, with M Sukumar handling cinematography and T S Jay taking charge as the editor. Co-produced by Kalyan Subramaniam and Alankar Pandian, "Rathnam" is poised to dominate the box office and emerge as a blockbuster hit in the realm of commercial action family entertainers.











