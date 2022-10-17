Check out Latest Movies and series releasing this week in theaters and on OTT
Various new movies and series are prepared to engage crowds this Diwali. From ori devudaa to Black adam, numerous entertainers are coming to give amusement.
Theaters
Black Adam – October 20
Ori Devuda – October 21
Ginna – October 21
Sardar – October 21
Prince – October 21
Monster (Malayalam) – October 21
Billa (Re-release) – October 23
OTT Platforms
Aha
Unstoppable With NBK S2 E2 – October 21
Pettaikaali (Tamil series) – October 21
Amazon Prime Video
Jurassic World: Dominion – October 17
Ammu – October 19
The Peripheral (series) – October 21
Four More Shots Please S3 – October 21
Disney Plus Hotstar
Liger (Hindi) – October 21
ZEE5
Bimbisara – October 21
Tripling S3 – October 21
Sony LIV
Oke Oka Jeevitham – October 20
Netflix
Krishna Vrinda Vihari – October 23