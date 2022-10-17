Check out Latest Movies and series releasing this week in theaters and on OTT

Various new movies and series are prepared to engage crowds this Diwali. From ori devudaa to Black adam, numerous entertainers are coming to give amusement. Check out New releases this week.





Theaters

Black Adam – October 20

Ori Devuda – October 21

Ginna – October 21

Sardar – October 21

Prince – October 21

Monster (Malayalam) – October 21

Billa (Re-release) – October 23





OTT Platforms

Aha

Unstoppable With NBK S2 E2 – October 21

Pettaikaali (Tamil series) – October 21





Amazon Prime Video

Jurassic World: Dominion – October 17

Ammu – October 19

The Peripheral (series) – October 21

Four More Shots Please S3 – October 21

Disney Plus Hotstar

Liger (Hindi) – October 21





ZEE5

Bimbisara – October 21

Tripling S3 – October 21





Sony LIV

Oke Oka Jeevitham – October 20





Netflix

Krishna Vrinda Vihari – October 23