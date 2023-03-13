Check out list movies premiering this weekend: Vaathi to black adam

Here is a rundown of the titles arriving on various OTT platforms such as Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, ZEE5, Hotstar, Sony Liv, and others this week. Check out which one among these is worth adding to your weekend OTT watchlist.

Vaathi

Starring Dhanush, this social drama sheds light on the inequalities prevalent in the education system. The film had a decent theatrical run and is now headed for an OTT release on Netflix on March 17.

Writer Padmabhushan

Featuring Suhas in the lead role, Writer Padmabhushan is a comedy drama that also had a decent run in cinemas. It will be made available for streaming on ZEE5 from March 17.

Rocket Boys Season 2

The second season of Rocket Boys, which was a hit during its first season, will be streaming on Sony Liv from March 16.

Black Adam

This Hollywood action film starring Dwayne Johnson failed to make an impact at the box office. However, it will be available for streaming on Prime Video starting from March 15.