Check Out The Birthdays Of Popular Film Stars In The Month Of February 2022
- The birthdays of the popular film stars of Bollywood and Tollywood who are born in February are listed down!
- Right from Nani to Shahid Kapoor, many celebs are turning a year older this month!
The coming month i.e February is going to give us a punch of entertainment as the most-awaited movies like Gangubai Kathiawadi are going to release this month. Along with the solid entertainment, this month is also going to witness the birthdays of many popular Bollywood and Tollywood celebs. We have listed all the names of the stars according to their birthdays, so guys mark the date and get ready to celebrate to favourite star birthday!
On their birthdays, stars also treat us by unveiling the new posters, release dates, trailers or teasers of their upcoming movies through social media… So, those days create noise on social media as the sites will be filled with beautiful birthday wishes and new announcements!
Check out the list…
February 1st
Jackie Shroff
Bramhanandam
February 2nd
Shamita Shetty
February 4th
Sekhar Kammula
Dr. Rajasekhar
Urmila Matondkar
February 5th
Abhishek Bachchan
February 6th
Angad Bedi
Nora Fatehi
February 8th
Sophie Choudry
February 9th
Sumanth
K Vishwanath
February 12th
Jagapathi Babu
February 15th
Randhir Kapoor
February 18th
Sajid Nadiadwala
February 20th
Vijaya Nirmala
Venu Sriram
Anupama Parameswaran
February 23rd
Karan Singh Grover
February 24th
Nani
Sanjay Leela Bhansali
February 25th
Gautam Menon
Shahid Kapoor
Sanya Malhotra
Dhanush
February 28th
Sunil
Celebrate the birthdays with much joy and happiness but do follow the Covid-19 rules as the Omicron variant may turn the reason for the third wave!