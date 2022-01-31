Check Out The Birthdays Of Popular Film Stars In The Month Of February 2022

The coming month i.e February is going to give us a punch of entertainment as the most-awaited movies like Gangubai Kathiawadi are going to release this month. Along with the solid entertainment, this month is also going to witness the birthdays of many popular Bollywood and Tollywood celebs. We have listed all the names of the stars according to their birthdays, so guys mark the date and get ready to celebrate to favourite star birthday!



On their birthdays, stars also treat us by unveiling the new posters, release dates, trailers or teasers of their upcoming movies through social media… So, those days create noise on social media as the sites will be filled with beautiful birthday wishes and new announcements!

Check out the list…

February 1st

Jackie Shroff

Bramhanandam

February 2nd



Shamita Shetty

February 4th



Sekhar Kammula

Dr. Rajasekhar

Urmila Matondkar

February 5th



Abhishek Bachchan

February 6th



Angad Bedi

Nora Fatehi

February 8th



Sophie Choudry

February 9th



Sumanth

K Vishwanath

February 12th



Jagapathi Babu

February 15th



Randhir Kapoor

February 18th



Sajid Nadiadwala

February 20th

Vijaya Nirmala

Venu Sriram

Anupama Parameswaran

February 23rd



Karan Singh Grover

February 24th

Nani

Sanjay Leela Bhansali

February 25th



Gautam Menon

Shahid Kapoor

Sanya Malhotra

Dhanush

February 28th

Sunil

Celebrate the birthdays with much joy and happiness but do follow the Covid-19 rules as the Omicron variant may turn the reason for the third wave!