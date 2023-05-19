Check Out The Friday Special Releases Of This Week

This Friday we may have very less movies releasing in the theatres but as usual OTT platforms like AHA, Amazon Prime Video and Netflix have the most-awaited web series and shows. But Vijay Antony's Bichagadu 2 and Saiyami Kher's 8 AM Metro movies are ready to entertain the audience on the big screens…

1. Bichagadu 2:

Release Date: 19th May

Star Cast: Vijay Antony, Kavya Thapar and Hareesh

Director: Vijay Antony

Genre: Action thriller and the sequel of the Bichagadu movie

2. 8 AM Metro

Release Date: 19th May

Star Cast: Saiyami Kher and Gulshan

Director: Raj Rachakonda

Genre: Drama

OTT Special Releases:

1. Agent

OTT Release Date: 19th May, 2023

OTT Streaming Platform: Sony LIV

Star Cast: Akhil Akkineni, Mammootty, Dino Morea, Sakshi Vaidya, and Vikramjeet Virk

Genre: Action Film

Director: Surender Reddy

2. Dead Pixels

OTT Release Date: 19th May, 2023



OTT Streaming Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Star Cast: Niharika konidela, Akshay Lagusani, Viva Harsha, Sai Ronak

Genre: New-Age Drama

Director: Aditya Mandala

Going with the trailer, it showcases how a few techies get addicted to a game and even forget their family time.

3. Kathal

OTT Release Date: 19th May, 2023

OTT Streaming Platform: Netflix

4. Kadina Kadoramee Andakadaham – Malayalam

OTT Release Date: 19th May, 2023

OTT Streaming Platform: Sony LIV

5. Virupaksha

OTT Release Date: 21st May, 2023

Streaming Platform: Netflix

Star Cast: Sai Dharam Tej, Samyuktha Menon, Sunil, Rajeev Kanakala, Brahmaji, Ajay and Ravi Krishna

Director: Karthik Varma Dandu

Genre: Supernatural horror mystery

6. Modern Love Chennai

Release Date: 18th May

Release Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Now, let us check out the details about new shows and web series of popular OTT platforms like Amazon Prime, AHA and Netflix…

Amazon Prime Video

Released May 19

• Primo (2023) (Freevee) *Freevee Original Series

• She Said (2022)

Netflix

Available May 19

• Astérix & Obélix: The Middle Kingdom – Netflix Film

• Kathal – A Jackfruit Mystery – Netflix Film

• Muted – Netflix Series

• Selling Sunset, season 6 – Netflix Series

• Young, Famous & African, season 2 – Netflix Series

AHA

1. TAMIL - Maruti Nagar Police Station – (aha Original film) - 19th May

Maruti Nagar Police Station is an engaging Tamil crime thriller film that follows the story of four close friends seeking revenge for the murder of their friend. The film raises questions of justice and morality as they hatch an intelligent plan to take down an accomplice of the notorious Don Naga. But the friends find themselves amid a larger conspiracy when unexpected events occur. Produced, directed, and written by Kannada filmmaker Dayal Padmanabhan, the film is set to premiere on May 19th, featuring Varalakshmi Sarathkumar and Aarav in the lead role. This film also marks the Tamil OTT debut of Varalakshmi Sarathkumar.



TELUGU

2. Sarkar 3 – (Episode 4 & 5th) - 19th and 20th May

Taking the reality show genre to a whole new level with 3x thrill, 3x excitement and 3x entertainment, Sarkar 3 boasts of the bidding game where the special guests should be able to guess the questions. Spanning four rounds every episode, the series will take viewers on a rife with edge-of-the-seat entertainment journey. The show is hosted by Pradeep Machiraju.



3. Telugu Indian Idol 2 (Episode 24th & 25th ) – 19th and 20th May

The show hosted by Hema Chandra and judged by S.S. Thaman, Geetha Madhuri and Karthik is set to telecast episode this Friday and Saturday at 7 PM. Get ready to witness Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad introducing TOP 6 Semifinalists and then announcing the finalists for the aha Telugu Indian idol. Don't miss a single note of this journey filled with passion, dedication, and raw talent.

So guys, enjoy watching these new shows and movies this weekend…