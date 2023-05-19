Live
- Check Out The Friday Special Releases Of This Week
- How to stay safe from WhatsApp missed call scam
- Ahead of G20 meet, J&K Police issue advisory against suspicious ISD numbers
- Delhi Government Requests Permission From Centre To Replace Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar
- YS Avinash Reddy leaves to Pulivendula after his mother falls sick
- Krafton confirms Battlegrounds Mobile India return
- 7.7-magnitude quake hits of Loyalty Islands
- Man Tries To Strangle His Wife During Panic Attack On Newark-Mumbai AI Flight
- Virat Kohli's Record-Breaking 62-Ball Century in RCB vs SRH IPL Clash
- Today's Top 5 Hyderabad News Updates
Check Out The Friday Special Releases Of This Week
- Coming to theatres, 8 AM Metro and Bichagadu 2 movie will be released this Friday…
- Well, popular Tollywood movies like Virupaksha and Agent are ready to hit the OTT platforms…
This Friday we may have very less movies releasing in the theatres but as usual OTT platforms like AHA, Amazon Prime Video and Netflix have the most-awaited web series and shows. But Vijay Antony's Bichagadu 2 and Saiyami Kher's 8 AM Metro movies are ready to entertain the audience on the big screens…
1. Bichagadu 2:
Release Date: 19th May
Star Cast: Vijay Antony, Kavya Thapar and Hareesh
Director: Vijay Antony
Genre: Action thriller and the sequel of the Bichagadu movie
2. 8 AM Metro
Release Date: 19th May
Star Cast: Saiyami Kher and Gulshan
Director: Raj Rachakonda
Genre: Drama
OTT Special Releases:
1. Agent
OTT Release Date: 19th May, 2023
OTT Streaming Platform: Sony LIV
Star Cast: Akhil Akkineni, Mammootty, Dino Morea, Sakshi Vaidya, and Vikramjeet Virk
Genre: Action Film
Director: Surender Reddy
2. Dead Pixels
OTT Release Date: 19th May, 2023
OTT Streaming Platform: Disney+ Hotstar
Star Cast: Niharika konidela, Akshay Lagusani, Viva Harsha, Sai Ronak
Genre: New-Age Drama
Director: Aditya Mandala
Going with the trailer, it showcases how a few techies get addicted to a game and even forget their family time.
3. Kathal
OTT Release Date: 19th May, 2023
OTT Streaming Platform: Netflix
4. Kadina Kadoramee Andakadaham – Malayalam
OTT Release Date: 19th May, 2023
OTT Streaming Platform: Sony LIV
5. Virupaksha
OTT Release Date: 21st May, 2023
Streaming Platform: Netflix
Star Cast: Sai Dharam Tej, Samyuktha Menon, Sunil, Rajeev Kanakala, Brahmaji, Ajay and Ravi Krishna
Director: Karthik Varma Dandu
Genre: Supernatural horror mystery
6. Modern Love Chennai
Release Date: 18th May
Release Platform: Amazon Prime Video
Now, let us check out the details about new shows and web series of popular OTT platforms like Amazon Prime, AHA and Netflix…
Amazon Prime Video
Released May 19
• Primo (2023) (Freevee) *Freevee Original Series
• She Said (2022)
Netflix
Available May 19
• Astérix & Obélix: The Middle Kingdom – Netflix Film
• Kathal – A Jackfruit Mystery – Netflix Film
• Muted – Netflix Series
• Selling Sunset, season 6 – Netflix Series
• Young, Famous & African, season 2 – Netflix Series
AHA
1. TAMIL - Maruti Nagar Police Station – (aha Original film) - 19th May
Maruti Nagar Police Station is an engaging Tamil crime thriller film that follows the story of four close friends seeking revenge for the murder of their friend. The film raises questions of justice and morality as they hatch an intelligent plan to take down an accomplice of the notorious Don Naga. But the friends find themselves amid a larger conspiracy when unexpected events occur. Produced, directed, and written by Kannada filmmaker Dayal Padmanabhan, the film is set to premiere on May 19th, featuring Varalakshmi Sarathkumar and Aarav in the lead role. This film also marks the Tamil OTT debut of Varalakshmi Sarathkumar.
TELUGU
2. Sarkar 3 – (Episode 4 & 5th) - 19th and 20th May
Taking the reality show genre to a whole new level with 3x thrill, 3x excitement and 3x entertainment, Sarkar 3 boasts of the bidding game where the special guests should be able to guess the questions. Spanning four rounds every episode, the series will take viewers on a rife with edge-of-the-seat entertainment journey. The show is hosted by Pradeep Machiraju.
3. Telugu Indian Idol 2 (Episode 24th & 25th ) – 19th and 20th May
The show hosted by Hema Chandra and judged by S.S. Thaman, Geetha Madhuri and Karthik is set to telecast episode this Friday and Saturday at 7 PM. Get ready to witness Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad introducing TOP 6 Semifinalists and then announcing the finalists for the aha Telugu Indian idol. Don't miss a single note of this journey filled with passion, dedication, and raw talent.
So guys, enjoy watching these new shows and movies this weekend…