Check Out The Last Week Special Releases Of October 2021

This month we have witnessed many amazing movies in both theaters and OTT platforms too. As it is a festive season, on the occasion of the Dussehra festival, many movies hit the big screens entertaining the audience after a long time post lock down. Well, we have come to the last week of October, 2021… Thus, here are a few movies and OTT special shows releasing this week…

First, let us start off with the movies section… Take a look!

1. Varudu Kavalenu

Release Date: 29th October, 2021

Release Platform: Theatres

Director: Lakshmi Sowjanya

Star Cast: Naga Shourya, Ritu Varma

Genre: Romantic-Comedy

Going with the plot, Ritu Varma is a head strong woman who stays unmarried even after crossing 30. But Naga Shourya falls in love with her getting impressed with her character and eventually Ritu also starts liking Shourya. Let's see how these two will exchange the rings amid having total different attitudes.

2. Hum Do Hamare Do

Release Date: 29th October, 2021

Release Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Director: Abhishek Jain

Star Cast: Rajkummar Rao, Kriti Sanon, Paresh Rawal and Ratna Pathak Shah

Genre: Comedy drama

Lead actress Kriti demands to marry a man who has a cute family along with a pet! But our dear Rajkummar who is all alone tries to hire parents and approaches his friend. There they find Paresh Rawal who is all single and still in love with Ratna Pathak who also remains single. Well, they accept to help Raj and in turn Paresh hopes to impress Ratna in between all this mess! Happily Raj and Kriti get married and we need to wait and watch how will Kriti handle the truth and will Paresh and Ratna get hitched or not…

3. Bekhudi

Release Date: 29th October, 2021

Release Platform: Theatres

Director: Amit Kasaria

Star Cast: Adhyayan Suman, Angel, Anurag Sharma, Dev Sharma Gulki Joshi, Divya Seth and Yuri Suri

Genre: Romantic Thriller

Here are the shows and series releasing in the coming week on OTT platforms like Zee5, Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar and Netflix… Check out!

Zee5

1. Aafat-E-Ishq

Release Date: October 29

Director: Indrajit Nattoji

Star Cast: Neha Sharma, Ila Arun, Namit Das, Gautam Rode, Parvesh Rana

Amazon Prime

28th October

The Green Knight

29th October

Maradona: Blessed Dream, Season 1 – Amazon Original Series

Netflix

24th October

We Steal Secrets: The Story of WikiLeaks

25th October

King Arthur: Legend of the Sword

26th October

• Roswell, New Mexico: Season 3

• Sex: Unzipped - NETFLIX SERIES

27th October

• Begin Again

• Hypnotic - NETFLIX FILM

• Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight Part 2 - NETFLIX FILM

• Sintonia: Season 2 - NETFLIX SERIES

• Wentworth: Season 8

• The Day Shall Come

28th October

• Luis Miguel - The Series: Season 3 - NETFLIX SERIES

• The Motive - NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

29th October

• Army of Thieves - NETFLIX FILM

• Colin in Black & White - NETFLIX SERIES

• Dear Mother - NETFLIX FILM

• Mythomaniac: Season 2 - NETFLIX SERIES

• Roaring Twenties - NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY (new episodes) Thomas and Friends: Season 25 A

• The Time It Takes - NETFLIX SERIES

• Call My Agent: Bollywood

• Army Of Thieves

Disney+ Hotstar

Streaming October 27th

• Disney Insider | Episode 109 "Harmonies of Harmonious, Tiana's Cuisine, Galaxy's Edge Expands… Virtually"

• Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. | Episode 108 "Talk-Story"

• Marvel Studios: Assembled | "The Making of What If…?"

• Port Protection Alaska (S4)

Streaming October 29th

• Bob Ballard: An Explorer's Life

• McFarland, USA

So guys, enjoy watching these shows and movies and bid adieu to October with a joyful mood!