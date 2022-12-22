Check Out The New Releases Of Theatres And OTT Platforms Of Next Week
- Cirkus, Dhamaka and a few other most-awaited movies are releasing on the occasion of Christmas Eve…
- Even Ram Setu, Maredumilli Prajaneekam and a few other movies are hitting the OTT platforms…
It's celebration time as Christmas is just a couple of days away… Along with enjoying the secret Santa parties, one will spend quality time with friends and family members collating memorable and joyous moments. So, to up your joy and excitement, even the makers of Bollywood, Tollywood and Kollywood are all set to release new shows and movies in both the theatres and OTT platforms.
So, let us check out the Christmas special releases of the next week as one can mark their dates to watch the new shows…
Bollywood
1. Cirkus
Release Date: 23rd December, 2022
Star Cast: Ranveer Singh, Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez, Varun Sharma, Siddhartha Jadhav, Johnny Lever, Sanjay Mishra, Mukesh Tiwari, Vrajesh Hirjee, Ashwini Kalsekar, Murali Sharma, Tiku Talsania, Vijay Patkar, Sulbha Arya, Brijendra Kala and Anil Charanjeett
Director: Rohit Shetty
Genre: Period comedy drama and remake of 1982 movie Angoor
Tollywood
1. 18 Pages
Release Date: 23rd December, 2022
Star Cast: Anupama Parameswaran and Nikhil Siddhartha
Genre: Romantic comedy
Director: Palnati Surya Pratap
2. Dhamaka
Release Date: 23rd December, 2022
Star Cast: Ravi Teja, Sree Leela and Jayaram
Genre: Action Thriller
Director: Trinadha Rao Nakkina
3. Top Gear
Release Date: 30th December, 2022
Star Cast: Aadi Sai Kumar, Riya Suman
Genre: Action Thriller
Director: Shashikanth
Kollywood
1. Connect
Release Date: 22nd December, 2022
Star Cast: Nayanthara, Sathyaraj, Anupam Kher, and Vinay Rai
Genre: Horror Thriller
Director: Ashwin Saravanan
Next in line are OTT platforms:
Well, movies that already released in the theatres like Ram Setu and Maredumilli Prajaneekam are ready to hit Amazon Prime and Zee 5 platforms.
1. Thank God
Release Date: 20th December, 2022
Streaming Platform: Amazon Prime Video
Star Cast: Ajay Devgn, Siddharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh
Genre: Comedy entertainer
Director: Indra Kumar
2. Masooda
Release Date: 21st December, 2022
Streaming Platform: AHA
Star Cast: Thiruveer and Kavya
Genre: Horror Thriller
Director: Sai Kiran
Amazon Prime Video:
December 29
Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank (2022)
December 30
• Chuck S1-S5 (2008)
• Justice League Action S1 (2018)
• Teen Titans S1-S5 (2003)
• The Mysteries of Laura S1-S2 (2015)
• Trial & Error S1-S2 (2017)
• Wildcat (2022)
Disney+ Hotstar
December 21
Big Bet: Season 1, Episodes 1–3, weekly
Atom's Last Shot: Season 1, weekly
December 26
2022–23 Premier League
December 28
Yakuza Lover: Season 1, weekly
December 30
Beauty and The Beast: A 30th Celebration
Netflix
Dec. 21
"Emily in Paris" (Season 3)
Dec. 22
"Alice in Borderland" (Season 2)
Dec. 23
"Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery"
Dec. 25
"Roald Dahl's Matilda The Musical"
Dec. 26
"Treason" (Limited Series)
Dec. 27
"Chelsea Handler: Revolution" (Comedy Special)
Dec. 30
"White Noise"
So guys enjoy watching these new movies and shows in the joyous Christmas holiday season…