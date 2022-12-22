Check Out The New Releases Of Theatres And OTT Platforms Of Next Week

It's celebration time as Christmas is just a couple of days away… Along with enjoying the secret Santa parties, one will spend quality time with friends and family members collating memorable and joyous moments. So, to up your joy and excitement, even the makers of Bollywood, Tollywood and Kollywood are all set to release new shows and movies in both the theatres and OTT platforms.

So, let us check out the Christmas special releases of the next week as one can mark their dates to watch the new shows…

Bollywood

1. Cirkus

Release Date: 23rd December, 2022

Star Cast: Ranveer Singh, Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez, Varun Sharma, Siddhartha Jadhav, Johnny Lever, Sanjay Mishra, Mukesh Tiwari, Vrajesh Hirjee, Ashwini Kalsekar, Murali Sharma, Tiku Talsania, Vijay Patkar, Sulbha Arya, Brijendra Kala and Anil Charanjeett

Director: Rohit Shetty

Genre: Period comedy drama and remake of 1982 movie Angoor

Tollywood

1. 18 Pages

Release Date: 23rd December, 2022

Star Cast: Anupama Parameswaran and Nikhil Siddhartha

Genre: Romantic comedy

Director: Palnati Surya Pratap

2. Dhamaka

Release Date: 23rd December, 2022

Star Cast: Ravi Teja, Sree Leela and Jayaram

Genre: Action Thriller

Director: Trinadha Rao Nakkina

3. Top Gear

Release Date: 30th December, 2022

Star Cast: Aadi Sai Kumar, Riya Suman

Genre: Action Thriller

Director: Shashikanth

Kollywood

1. Connect

Release Date: 22nd December, 2022

Star Cast: Nayanthara, Sathyaraj, Anupam Kher, and Vinay Rai

Genre: Horror Thriller

Director: Ashwin Saravanan

Next in line are OTT platforms:

Well, movies that already released in the theatres like Ram Setu and Maredumilli Prajaneekam are ready to hit Amazon Prime and Zee 5 platforms.

1. Thank God

Release Date: 20th December, 2022

Streaming Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Star Cast: Ajay Devgn, Siddharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh

Genre: Comedy entertainer

Director: Indra Kumar

2. Masooda

Release Date: 21st December, 2022

Streaming Platform: AHA

Star Cast: Thiruveer and Kavya

Genre: Horror Thriller

Director: Sai Kiran

Amazon Prime Video:

December 29

Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank (2022)

December 30

• Chuck S1-S5 (2008)

• Justice League Action S1 (2018)

• Teen Titans S1-S5 (2003)

• The Mysteries of Laura S1-S2 (2015)

• Trial & Error S1-S2 (2017)

• Wildcat (2022)

Disney+ Hotstar

December 21

Big Bet: Season 1, Episodes 1–3, weekly

Atom's Last Shot: Season 1, weekly

December 26

2022–23 Premier League

December 28

Yakuza Lover: Season 1, weekly

December 30

Beauty and The Beast: A 30th Celebration

Netflix

Dec. 21

"Emily in Paris" (Season 3)

Dec. 22

"Alice in Borderland" (Season 2)

Dec. 23

"Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery"

Dec. 25

"Roald Dahl's Matilda The Musical"

Dec. 26

"Treason" (Limited Series)

Dec. 27

"Chelsea Handler: Revolution" (Comedy Special)

Dec. 30

"White Noise"

So guys enjoy watching these new movies and shows in the joyous Christmas holiday season…